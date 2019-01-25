Jennifer Lopez unveils her flat abs after embarking on ‘no sugar, no carbs’ challenge

Jennifer Lopez is feeling the burn after ditching sugar and carbs.

On day two of her extreme diet, the 49-year-old singer/actress admitted she was struggling with the challenge and is feeling “very hungry.”

But by day four, Lopez claimed on social media that she was doing “a lil better.”

The Grammy winner posted a selfie on Instagram Thursday where she proudly put her flat abs on full display while wearing a blue bra top and vibrant leggings.

Previously, the mother of 10-year-old twins shared the health challenge is meant to last a total of 10 days. Lopez and her beau, former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez, revealed on Instagram they were embarking on the challenge together.

Lopez has also posted on Instagram Stories her workout routine, which involves breaking a sweat on the treadmill.

This isn’t the first time Lopez has shared how she managed to remain ageless. Back in 2016, the star told Hello! Magazine she has a no-nonsense approach to fitness. She said she has never smoked, she rarely drinks alcohol and she won’t do coffee. She also exercises regularly, whether it’s hitting the dance floor, working out at the gym or getting some fitness tips from celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson.

“What you eat doesn’t just affect your body,” she advised at the time. “It can also affect the way your skin looks.”

“First of all, hydrate,” Lopez continued. “Drinking plenty of water, especially before a workout, can help you push harder and get more out of your exercise routine. … I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy. Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness. And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you’re better able to care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me.”

Lopez also shared that when it comes to cravings, she relies on protein to keep her feeling fuller longer. And while she won’t skip on social outings with loved ones or restaurant dinners, Lopez aims to be mindful with her food choices.

“I’m a very social person and love spending time with my friends and family, so when we go out to eat I try to make healthy choices,” she explained. “Most restaurants offer healthy, low-calorie meals so I watch for things on the menu that fit my lifestyle. I’ll have a salad or some fish with veggies. And I make sure I drink lots of water throughout the meal.”

When it comes to her famous features, Lopez said she always washes her face after a workout to keep her pores clean and her skin feeling healthy. She then follows with moisturizer to keep her skin smooth, as well as sunscreen to avoid damaging sun rays.

But the real secret to looking and feeling youthful was staying on the move, Lopez insisted.

“I definitely have days when I’m traveling all over and just wake up feeling worn out,” she said. “But even when I’m not feeling so great I make myself get a workout in because I know that after a good workout I’ll feel revved up and great about myself.”