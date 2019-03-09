Jennifer Lopez strikes a pose in cheeky green bikini while on getaway with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez struck a pose in a cheeky green bikini while vacationing in a tropical paradise with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez, 49, shared the photo of former New York Yankee Rodriguez, 43, taking a selfie as his girlfriend posed alongside in the bathing suit on a beach.

“#beachbums,” Lopez captioned the photo.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ’S RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE, FROM SECRET ROMANCE TO ‘POWER COUPLE’

In her Instagram Stories, the "On the Floor" singer shared a snap in the bathing suit, wishing a “Happy #NationalWomensday to all my queens out there. Today and everyday.”

Rodriguez posted a video of the "Second Act" star dancing for him as the view of the tropical getaway appeared in the background.

“Heading into the weekend like: [palm tree emoji],” Rodriguez captioned the flirtatious video.

Last month, Lopez and Rodriguez celebrated their two-year anniversary. The baseball commentator posted a sweet tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram, filled with intimate photos of their time together and romantic words.

JENNIFER LOPEZ ROCKS ELVIS PRESLEY TRIBUTE FOLLOWING MOTOWN GRAMMYS BACKLASH

“I can’t believe it’s been two years,” he wrote. “Only 730 days have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words.”

Lopez also had her own tribute for her beau.

“You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place…in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life…you make me feel like a teenager starting all over again,” she wrote.