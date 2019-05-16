‘Hated’ Constance Wu is an even bigger diva than Jennifer Lopez: report

Constance Wu has garnered a reputation of being so difficult, she’s being dubbed “the most hated person” on her ABC show and is upstaging Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B in the diva department on their new movie “Hustlers.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Wu tweeted, “f–king hell” Friday when her ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat” was picked up for a sixth season — later explaining she was upset because she had a role lined up that she’ll have to pass on.

Wu’s team is now pleading with her to “find some humility,” we’re told. The “FOTB” source said her Twitter snit fit was apt: “Constance is the most hated person on set. She is rude to everybody, but most of all the crew.”

ABC WON'T RECAST CONSTANCE WU DESPITE 'FRESH OFF THE BOAT' RENEWAL RANT

An insider from the set of “Hustlers” said that while the actresses get along well, behind the scenes Wu is a way bigger diva than her more famous co-stars J.Lo and Cardi.

Wu “is a pain in the f–king ass. She just won’t agree to do anything,” the source said. “She refuses to do interviews, she won’t have visitors on her sets. It’s like a cliché. She is very talented — but all signs are pointing to a difficult diva.”

CONSTANCE WU UPSET AT 'FRESH OFF THE BOAT' RENEWAL

A third insider who worked with Wu added, “She’s a total piece of work. She thinks it’s OK to treat people badly and say out loud whatever comes to her. She’s the new Katherine Heigl, and if she’s not careful, her movie career will go in the same direction — downhill.”

Yet another source on the set of “Crazy Rich Asians” added that Wu “was standoffish and arrived to talk to reporters in a separate van from the cast, who came together. It was clear they didn’t socialize... She was icy cold, leaving it to Henry Golding to charm everyone.” At a screening last summer, Wu rolled her eyes when co-star Michelle Yeoh spoke.

CONSTANCE WU INSPIRES MEME AFTER 'FRESH OFF THE BOAT' SHADE

Wu’s reps didn’t comment, but her team is begging her to be gracious, we’re told.

After Jimmy Kimmel slammed her at the upfronts (“Only on ABC is getting your show picked up the worst thing that can happen to you”), an insider said “she was told to find some humility. She was humiliated at the upfronts; everyone laughed at her.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article originally appeared on Page Six.