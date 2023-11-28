Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Lawrence addresses plastic surgery rumors; John Travolta recalls near-death experience

Artists including Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert have endured chaos at their concerts; Linda Evangelista explains why she's not interested in dating

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Jennifer Lawrence in a white button down poses for a picture split John Travolta in a blue velvet suit at an event

Jennifer Lawrence is disputing claims she's had plastic surgery, while John Travolta is remembering his near-death experience in the sky. (Getty Images)

‘I’M DOING MAKEUP' - Jennifer Lawrence hits back at plastic surgery rumors, says new look is due to makeup and aging. Continue reading here…

'I THOUGHT IT WAS OVER' - John Travolta recalls near-death experience while piloting airplane. Continue reading here…

Miranda Lambert sings into the microphone and looks to her left while Taylor Swift sings into her microphone in an overlapped picture

Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert are just two artists who have recently endured controversy at their concerts. (Getty Images)

CONTROVERSIAL CONCERTS - Taylor Swift scolds security guard, Miranda Lambert skewers fans as concerts go off the rails. Continue reading here…

‘NOT INTERESTED’ - Linda Evangelista hasn't dated since CoolSculpting incident. Continue reading here…

‘DIFFERENT’ ERAS - Katharine McPhee and David Foster's disagreement about disciplining son: 'His era of parenting is different.' Continue reading here…

PHOTOS - Elizabeth Hurley, Sydney Sweeney heat up the holiday season. Continue reading here…

Ozzy Osbourne in black with a gold chain wears circular glasses

Ozzy Osbourne, who has been transparent about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease, opened up about another health challenge he is facing. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

'LAST MAN STANDING' - Ozzy Osbourne reveals spinal tumor, gives Parkinson's disease update: 'At best, I've got 10 years left'.Continue reading here…

HERO IN HOLLYWOOD - Bradley Cooper supports Brad Pitt, Brooke Shields as real-life Hollywood hero. Continue reading here…

'PRESENT AND WELL' - Elle Macpherson 'never regretted' getting sober 20 years ago. Continue reading here…

Bill Engvall in a blue shirt smiles for the camera in Universal City

After 30 years in California and a successful career, Bill Engvall left California for Utah. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

‘FELT MORE AT HOME’ - Comedian Bill Engvall left California for Utah after successful career. Continue reading here…

