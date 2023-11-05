Taylor Swift scolds security guard, Miranda Lambert skewers fans as concerts go off the rails

The past few months, artists have been rocked with drama at their concerts, from fans getting up on stage to musicians pausing shows to address a scary situation in the crowd.

Trouble began in June when singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a cellphone, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer receiving stitches in New York City. The incident sparked a rampage of similar situations, where musicians were being hit with random objects while performing on stage.

We take a look at some of the most controversial and critical concert moments that have happened of late.

KELSEA BALLERINI HIT IN THE FACE WITH FLYING OBJECT, LEAVES CONCERT STAGE

FLYING OBJECTS

KELSEA BALLERINI

In June, after the incident with Rexha, country singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit with a flying object while singing her song "If You Go Down." Ballerini jolted her head back and winced in disbelief when the object struck her eye. She turned her head and eventually her entire body away from the audience, before being quickly attended to by one of her band members.

After several moments, Ballerini eventually walked off-stage.

Upon returning, she told fans to please say something if they do not feel safe within the crowd.

"If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. There's security everywhere tonight. If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling or anything – always flag it. Don't throw things, you know?" she added.

HARRY STYLES

In July, Harry Styles was also hit directly in the eye while performing in Vienna. The former One Direction member was strutting down the runway with his microphone when an unknown object was launched at his eye.

Styles, 29, winced in pain and bent over, covering his eye with his hands.

HEALTH SCARES

SHANIA TWAIN

Also in July, Shania Twain met the floor on tour in Chicago.

Strutting across the stage to her song, "Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)" in knee-high boots, Twain slid and fell to the ground.

The country star did not skip a beat, amusingly yelling to the crowd, "Don't be stupid, Chicago. You know I love you," before letting out a little scream. Twain later poked fun of herself on X, formerly Twitter, responding to an article written about the incident saying, "I did stick the landing though."

JASON ALDEAN

While performing in Saratoga Springs, New York, in July, Jason Aldean struggled to get through his song "Crazy Town."

In the middle of his performance, he retreated from the microphone to cough. Although the singer tried to power through, Aldean could barely sing another line of his song before he ran off-stage. He would not return.

The concert venue tweeted out a statement the following morning, stating the show would be rescheduled. "We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason. A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night's performance."

Aldean later shared that he had suffered from what was likely "a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion."

PARDON THE INTERRUPTION

TAYLOR SWIFT

In May, while performing her hit song "Bad Blood," Taylor Swift could be heard yelling at an unknown individual, "She's fine. She wasn't doing anything!" As the song builds to the chorus, Swift grows more agitated, yelling, "Hey! Stop!"

Fans on social media determined Swift was screaming at a security guard.

In a video shared to her friend's TikTok account, Maryland resident Kelly Kelly revealed she was the fan Swift was protecting.

"Basically, the guard had been harassing our group all night… He just kept telling us not to touch the rail, and like every time we did anything, he was like on top of us," she began.

"We're dancing, we're having fun, and he didn't like it," she continued. "Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it, and she didn't like it. And then he basically like got escorted out, and then they offered us free tickets for tonight."

BRYAN ADAMS

In July, Bryan Adams was performing his smash hit "Summer of '69" when an unruly concertgoer hopped on stage, prompting the Canadian rocker to move away from the microphone.

"Bought it at the five and dime," a man sang into the microphone, much to Adams' bemusement.

The crasher got to sing a few more lyrics before security men in red shirts rushed on stage and grabbed him on both sides.

THOMAS RHETT

While performing his concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, in October, country singer Thomas Rhett was alerted to a situation in the crowd. A fan was suffering a medical emergency, prompting immediate concern from Rhett and his team.

The country star had just finished singing when he recognized there was something wrong. "Hey, there's somebody down here, who's like, really hurt," he announced into his microphone. Rhett, 33, then asked if there were any medical personnel in the audience.

Rhett stopped his concert for several minutes as medics attended to the person in distress and carried him out of the venue.

More video showed Rhett bowing his head and hanging his legs off the edge of the stage, as he prepared to lead his audience in prayer.

"Father God, we just ask for healing over Terry. We know that you are the ultimate physician. We know that you are the ultimate healer… Pray for Terry's family right now, cause [they're] pretty scared for Terry – who's very scared," the "Angels" singer began.

WARNING TO FANS

MIRANDA LAMBERT

Miranda Lambert put a group of fans on blast during her concert in July, eliciting a mixed reaction from the rest of her Las Vegas audience. Only a few bars into her hit track "Tin Man," Lambert told the audience, "I'm gonna stop right here for a second.… These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's p---ing me off a little bit," she said, motioning to an area in the crowd.

"I don't like it, at all," she said to many cheers. "We're here to hear some country music tonight, I'm singing some country damn music."

"Sit down," she told the group, motioning for them to take a seat. "Shall we start again?" she then asked the crowd, before beginning the song. While she continued to sing, Lambert received mixed reactions from the crowd. Some began to holler, cheer and whistle for the 39-year-old, while others left the arena in protest.

ADELE

Adele issued a stern warning to concert attendees after numerous incidents with hurled objects.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment because [they're] throwing s--- on stage? Have you seen them?" Adele asked her Caesars Palace audience at her Weekends with Adele residency in July.

"I f---ing dare you. Dare you throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you," she cautioned the crowd while toting a T-shirt gun in her arms and firing it off into the audience with gusto.

