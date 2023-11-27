Jennifer Lawrence hits back at plastic surgery rumors, says new look is due to makeup and aging

Jennifer Lawrence is speaking out about the plastic surgery claims she's been facing over the last few months.

Lawrence teamed up with Kylie Jenner for Interview's latest issue where the pair talked about plastic surgery. Lawrence explained that it's "incredible" what make-up can do while denying she's gone under the knife for cosmetic enhancements.

"I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," Lawrence said. "I’m like, ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.’"

Jenner defended Lawrence and said, "I’ve been seeing the pictures. It doesn’t look like that."

"But yeah, it is amazing what makeup can do," Jenner added.

The actress added a joke, saying, "I feel sorry for men. They’re kind of stuck with what they have."

Jenner told Lawrence about her experience with cosmetic enhancements and denied that she's had plastic surgery on her face. The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star did admit to getting fillers in the past, as well as a breast augmentation.

"I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me," Jenner explained. "I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like, ‘How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?’ I’m like, ‘What are we talking about?’"

Lawrence sympathized with Jenner and shared that she's faced similar comparisons to what her face looks like as a 33-year-old compared to when she was younger.

"I have the same thing. I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging,’" Lawrence explained. "Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.’"

This is not the first time the "Hunger Games" actress has denied plastic surgery rumors. In 2019, Lawrence told Paper magazine that she's "never" been under the knife because she's "terrified."

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," Lawrence said at the time, adding, "I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do."

Jenner was featured on the cover of Interview's 2023 Winter Issue. Aside from discussing plastic surgery with Lawrence, the Kylie Cosmetics founder discussed her recent pregnancy with her son, Aire, family relationships, and life as an entrepreneur.

For the magazine's cover, the youngest member of the Jenner family posed in a black bikini top, with black pants as she hugged a bug-like creature.