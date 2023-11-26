Linda Evangelista hasn't dated since CoolSculpting incident: 'Not interested'

Dating is off the table for Linda Evangelista.

The supermodel, 58, told The Sunday Times that she was simply "not interested" in pursuing a romantic relationship, and her last date was "definitely before the CoolSculpting" procedures, which began in August 2015 through February 2016.

"I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore," Evangelista added. "I don’t want to hear somebody breathing."

LINDA EVANGELISTA CLAIMS EX-HUSBAND WAS ABUSIVE DURING 6-YEAR MARRIAGE: ‘HE KNEW NOT TO TOUCH MY FACE’

Evangelista filed a lawsuit in September 2021 against CoolSculpting’s parent company , Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., for $50 million in damages.

She alleged that she was "brutally disfigured" and had been unable to work following the rounds of "nightmare" procedures which began in August 2015 through February 2016.

"To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

LINDA EVANGELISTA ‘PLEASED’ TO SETTLE $50M COOLSCULPTING CASE AFTER FAT-FREEZING TRAUMA: ‘I AM TRULY GRATEFUL’

The FDA-cleared "fat freezing" procedure has become popular as a noninvasive alternative to liposuction.

Evangelista said she was diagnosed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), a rare side effect that affects less than one percent of CoolSculpting patients in which the freezing process causes the affected fatty tissue to thicken and expand.

LINDA EVANGELISTA ‘PLEASED’ TO SETTLE $50M COOLSCULPTING CASE AFTER FAT-FREEZING TRAUMA: ‘I AM TRULY GRATEFUL’

It's unclear what Evangelista received in the July 2022 settlement, or the terms negotiated between either party.

In her latest interview, Linda described herself as a "germophobe" with "self-diagnosed OCD."

When asked what she sees in the mirror, Evangelista responded, "Oh, I don’t look in the mirror. My son will say to me sometimes, ‘You might want to know that you have a pimple on your chin.’ And I’m like, what? But life is better without mirrors."

Evangelista shares one son, Augustin James, with French businessman François-Henri Pinault.

"Motherhood is my whole life now," she said during an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2013. "It's the best. I am so fulfilled."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Evangelista, who has survived two cancer battles, admitted that therapy has helped her heal some wounds at least.

"Well, I don’t blame myself any more. I’m not hard on myself any longer," Evangelista said. "And how people feel about me still bothers me a little bit, but it used to bother me a lot. I know now that I didn’t do anything wrong. For the longest time I thought I did.

"I’m not completely rid of it, but I work hard at getting rid of the guilt and the shame. And I’m not letting it ruin my life. I wouldn’t have stayed locked up if I’d known how many people cared."