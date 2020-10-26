Jennifer Garner shuts down pregnancy speculation after Halloween photo raises questions

Jennifer Garner is absolutely not pregnant and had no idea the degree to which many believed her to be after she shared a photo of a carved pumpkin inside of a larger pumpkin.

Fans of the actress mistook her social media post as a pregnancy announcement and the “Alias” star was quick to point out that she was, in fact, not pregnant.

“When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe…” Garner, 48, captioned the makeup-free snap adding three pumpkin emoji.

“Wait….are you pregnant or is this something from back when someone posted a pic and thought you were but it was quarantine weight?!” one fan inquired. “Please say you are!!!”

“I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second,” another chimed before Garner, who already shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, responded, “STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. good grief, i didn’t even see it, i just saw the matching smiles.”

Garner also fended off pregnancy rumors in September when she shared a video of herself dancing in blue overalls and a social media user replied asking if she was pregnant at the time.

“I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not—and never will be—pregnant,” Garner responded. “We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [sic] a gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story [laughing, pizza, taco, donut, chocolate, wine emojis].”

Garner and Affleck share daughters Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and son Samuel, 8.