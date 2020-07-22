Jennifer Garner fights back tears discussing family's 'year full of transitions'

Jennifer Garner is feeling a lot of emotions toward the last year.

The "13 Going on 30" star, 48, has recently begun hosting meditation sessions on Instagram with Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts.

During Tuesday's session, Garner and Roberts discussed the concept of tapas within yoga -- the release of tension and energies that have built up over time.

"This whole world is going through that in every possible way," said Garner, referencing the difficulties faced around the world over the last few months including racial tension and the coronavirus pandemic.

In regards to the pandemic, Garner said she feels "so lucky."

"I've been in the luckiest possible circumstance," she said. "I have a roof, I have food, I have health and so does my family. I have no complaints."

The actress said that what's occupying her mind is "thinking about [her] kids and what their experience is going to be."

Garner is mother to three children, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8.

“What is this year full of transitions gonna look like for kids, for my family?" she pondered. "How can I keep joy in learning for them, or help them just continue to find their resilience? I think that’s where I am today,” she added.

Garner then teared up and wiped her eyes when Roberts thanked her for being so transparent and sharing her thoughts.

Roberts then noted that Garner's own children will see her "taking char of" herself through the stress of the year.

“I think it’s easy to also focus on how lucky you are, and that is true. And I do and I am,” said the "Alias" alum. “But you have to also let the other stuff be there at the same time, it has to coexist.”

She continued: “It is heavy, it’s heavy for everyone. How do kids in this world not just live in all this heaviness?”

Outside of mediation, Garner has kept busy amid the coronavirus quarantine with her kiddos.

Photos of the actress walking her pet cat in a stroller with her kids recently went viral -- which she did in order to convince one of the little ones to go on walks.

She also recently appeared in Quibi's "Princess Bride" at-home reimagining, where she appeared as Princess Buttercup and The Ancient Booer.