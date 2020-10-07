Jennifer Garner chats with Jill Biden ahead of 2020 presidential election: US is 'desperate for leadership'

Jennifer Garner and Jill Biden sat down for a discussion on Instagram Live on Tuesday to discuss politics ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Garner, 48, noted that her fans might groan at a celebrity endorsing candidates, but assured them that she’s “seen [Jill] in action” through the Save the Children foundation and considers the aspiring first lady as a friend.

“You know what’s great? Politics!” the actress declared before launching into a discussion.

The “Alias” star and the potential first lady, who is 69, discussed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s plans for universal pre-kindergarten, initiatives to help military families, support during the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, food insecurity, racial injustice, financial disparities and more during the chat.

Garner told the former second lady that the upcoming election has given her "the chance to dream of you and Vice President Biden in the White House, where kids come first, where honor and decency reign."

“I think moms are going to put you in the White House,” the mother of three told Biden. The “13 Going on 30” star shares three children -- Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 -- with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Biden responded, “I hope that’s right.”

“We just need calm, steadiness, a path forward,” the educator added. She also said she wants Americans to “feel hope again” if her husband is elected as president.

Garner then stated the country is “so desperate for leadership — we really, really are.”

At the end of their chat, Biden encouraged people to vote and “have a plan” before Nov. 3, noting that every state has different rules for voting whether by mail or in-person.