Jennifer Garner bursts into tears after she finishes watching ‘The Office’ with her kids during quarantine

Jennifer Garner got extremely emotional when she finished binge-watching “The Office” with her children on Monday.

The “13 Going on 30” star revealed on Instagram that she’s been watching the sitcom, set at the fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin, with her kids -- Violet, Samel and Seraphina Affleck -- as a quarantine activity.

Unbeknownst to Garner, 48, she caught a video of herself in slow motion while she was in tears watching the finale episode.

The actress wore a black Dunder Mifflin T-shirt and sat in front of a board sign that said, “Thank you, Dunder Mifflin.”

“My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through “How to Behave as Grownups”, aka #TheOffice,” she captioned the video of her in tears.

Garner added: “Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard.”

“When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too. #thankyoucastandcrew #pleasecomeoverweloveyou #icantwithfinales,” the mom-of-three concluded.

Since the “Peppermint” star was hysterical, she did a voice-over for the video. “You'll never guess what show my kids and I have watched an episode a day of throughout quarantine. And guess what? We finished it. And guess what? It gave me some pretty big feelings.”

Garner made fun of her sobbing reaction and said, “Oh bless her heart. Oh my goodness, look who needed a big cry. And maybe a shower would have been helpful? But it's just nice to know you can still feel so much passion about something, right?”

She added: “If you've ever heard of this show 'The Office,' you should try it. It's wonderful.”

Garner concluded the emotional video by quoting a famous line from Jim Halper, played by John Krasinski. “Bears, beets, Battlestar Gallactica,” the actress recited.

The “Love, Simon” star received several sweet messages from stars of “The Office” in the comments section of her Instagram post.

The show’s official account wrote: “We’re so happy to make you happy! Our Monday was definitely improved by seeing this.”

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly on the sitcom, said, “Oh Lady!! This is the sweetest and most wonderful post!! Sending you lots of love and if you want to start over @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast.”

She added: “We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments (Art Show, Dwight comforting Pam...).”

Fischer, 46, and Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin, started a podcast called “Office Ladies” last year.

“I love you and your family and just so you know the finale makes me bawl my eyes out too!” Kinsey, 49, told Garner.

Mindy Kaling, who portrayed the character Kelly Kapoor and wrote for “The Office,” simply commented with a red heart.