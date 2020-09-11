Jennifer Garner reacts to fan speculating she's pregnant

Jennifer Garner instantly shot back at a commenter on Instagram who asked if the actress was pregnant with baby number four.

Garner, 48, uploaded a video on Thursday as she enjoyed time outside on her family’s farm, her “happy place,” in Locust Grove, Okla.

The “Alias” star had on overalls that were bunched up around her waist. “Are you pregnant?” one commenter asked.

Garner shot back, “I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not -- and never will be.”

She added: “We can lay that pupper to rest. Have I gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story.”

“Literally everyone looks pregnant in overalls,” one fan said.

Others bashed the fan for asking about the star's reproductive plans.

“Seriously are people STILL asking this??!!??” one person wrote. Another said, “Imagine thinking it’s okay to ask someone this 😂.”

One fan of Garner added: “WHO IN THE F--K ASKS THAT S--T? Girl. The ONLY permissible time you may ask a woman if she is pregnant is when she is crowning.... Periodtttt.”

The “13 Going On 30” star shares three children -- Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 -- with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Garner was last romantically linked to CaliBurger CEO John Miller, although multiple outlets recently reported the pair called it quits. They started dating in October 2018.