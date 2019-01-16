Jennifer Garner posts embarrassing photo of ripped underwear for 10 Year Challenge

Jennifer Garner continued her streak as one of the oddest celebrities on Instagram by using the viral 10 Year Challenge to poke fun at herself over an old, embarrassing photo from 2009.

The 46-year-old star took to social media to engage in the popular trend in which people post a photo of themselves from 2009 next to a photo of themselves from 2019 to show the effect age has played in the past decade.

Garner, however, opted for the unflattering by making her 2009 picture an image of when she was caught out and about wearing pink underwear with a rip in them. Her 2019 picture was not that much better, with her in an unflattering pose adjusting her blue leg-warmers while out for a walk in sweats.

The star poked a little fun at herself by captioning the photos “#getittogethergurl,” “#biggirlpanties” and “#but.”

A lot has changed for the star since 2009. Most notably, she is no longer married to fellow Hollywood actor Ben Affleck. The couple announced their separation in 2015 and finally finalized their divorce in 2018. In that same year, the star was seen helping Affleck check himself into rehab for alcohol addiction. Meanwhile, they’ve both moved on to different romantic partners. For Affleck it was Lindsay Shookus followed by Playboy model Shauna Sexton. Garner, meanwhile, is getting serious with businessman John Miller.