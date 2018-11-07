Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Jennifer Garner nearly shows all at church: 'Luckily I felt a breeze pretty quickly'

Fox News
Jennifer Garner heads to church with her three kids on Sept. 23, 2018.

Jennifer Garner heads to church with her three kids on Sept. 23, 2018. (X17)

Jennifer Garner nearly suffered an embarrassing mishap at church.

The actress, who regularly attends church services with her three children, admitted to nearly giving her fellow churchgoers a full view of her underwear one Sunday.

"My skirt got caught in my panties at church a couple weeks ago and I almost walked into the congregation after going to the restroom with full biscuit showing," the 46-year-old told People.

Thankfully, the actress noticed the snafu before anyone else did.

“Luckily I felt a breeze pretty quickly,” Garner recalled.

The mom-of-three previously opened up about taking her children, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, to church every week.

"I grew up going to church every Sunday of my life, and when I did move to L.A., it wasn't something that was just part of the culture there in the same way, at least in my life. But it didn't mean that I lost who I was," Garner told "Good Morning Texas" in 2016.