©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Ben Affleck and model fling Shauna Sexton are done

By New York Post | New York Post
Shauna Sexton and Ben Affleck.

It’s a wrap for Ben Affleck and his Playboy model fling Shauna Sexton, a source confirmed to Page Six.

The duo called it quits after Sexton posted several Insta shots of their trip to Big Sky, Montana.

The “Batman” star’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, recently finalized their divorce and was instrumental in checking Affleck into a treatment center for alcohol abuse. He has completed 40 days of treatment and reportedly ended things with Sexton, a self-described lover of whiskey, to focus on his sobriety.

He and Sexton were first seen together in August on a date in Malibu. Since then, Sexton’s been spotted visiting Affleck at his LA home and while he was in rehab in Malibu.

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family,” he wrote after his latest stint in rehab.

A rep for Affleck did not comment.

