Mindy Kaling celebrates 'very special' birthday with rare photo of daughter Katherine
Mindy Kaling might be ushering in her 41st birthday, but the “Office” alum rang in the big day by delivering a gift to her fans.
Just one day after celebrating her special day with a bright white cake with yellow frosting flowers, the writer and producer followed up her birthday post with one dedicated to her 2-year-old daughter Katherine Kaling.
“A very special birthday morning breakfast,” Kaling captioned a photo -- taken from behind -- of herself walking hand-in-hand with her daughter as the pair ready themselves for a barefoot backyard celebration.
The actress’ dark blue dress with green accents flowed while the toddler sported a pink and red dress complete with a pink bow.
Since welcoming her daughter in December 2017, Kaling has kept the privacy of Katherine close to the vest, only sharing a handful of images of her in recent years. She explained the decision in a 2019 interview with Glamour magazine.
"It's really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about,” she said. “That's a boundary, but it's a very small boundary. Everything else I really don't have any issue sharing."
Added Kaling: "She just has me. I know at some point I will have to do less, because it's not like there's a dad at home picking up some of the slack.”
“I think that's another reason I work so hard; because I know that when she gets a little bit older, I want to be able to take off more time to spend with her."
The "Mindy Project" star has long been elusive about revealing the paternity of Katherine and presented a candid reason for her secrecy.
“My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she said in a 2019 interview with The New York Times Magazine.