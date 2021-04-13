Jennifer Aniston's rep denies reports actress is in the process of adopting a child

Jennifer Aniston's rep is setting the record straight.

According to People magazine, reports apparently started circulating in Europe that the 52-year-old actress made a personal announcement to her co-stars during the taping of the "Friends" reunion for HBO Max.

The news was supposedly that she's in the process of adopting a child.

However, Aniston's rep denied the reports to the outlet on Tuesday, calling it a "fabrication." Her team also told TMZ that any so-called announcement is "false" and "never happened."

In 2017, Aniston had a sharp response to those who have posted false rumors about her having her first child.

"I would say, I think the best one would be a picture of me with a hand over my stomach, saying ‘Finally Pregnant!’" she explained to Glamour at the time.

Aniston continued: "I mean, it’s like they take a picture of you and create this story. If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you’re having a moment of bloat, then there’s arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you’re pregnant. And it’s like, actually no, it’s just my body."

"Not that it’s any of your business to begin with," she added. "Having a child, as we know, is no one’s business except the couple or individual that’s going through it."

Aniston – along with her original castmates Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow – are currently taping the long-awaited "Friends" special at the show's original soundstage on the Warner Bros. studio lot, People reports.

"Friends" ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on NBC.