Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Friends
Published

David Schwimmer gives update on the production schedule for 'Friends' HBO Max reunion

The initial special was supposed to air on May 27

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 7Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Friends” star David Schwimmer gave an update about when the HBO Max reunion would be filmed.

The actors on the series have all made it clear that they want to film it in person, and preferably with a live audience, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot [the reunion] in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it’s safe," Schwimmer, 53, told Entertainment Tonight.

'FRIENDS' CO-STARS JENNIFER ANISTON, COURTENEY COX AND LISA KUDROW REUNITE ON INSTAGRAM

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani  (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani  (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

He added:  “There has always been a hope that a component of that reunion show will have a live audience, which makes the whole thing really tricky. We are obviously not going to risk anyone’s health by doing this.”

Schwimmer’s co-star Lisa Kudrow also shot down the idea that the “Friends” reunion special would move forward with remote production.

“There hasn't really been any talk about doing it remotely," she told reporters while promoting her Netflix special. "I mean, it was an immediate 'no' if this was brought up. That's not what this is. We are not doing it remotely."

JENNIFER ANISTON, LISA KUDROW DROP HINTS ABOUT THE 'FRIENDS' REUNION

Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani (Jon Ragel/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani (Jon Ragel/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The project was originally supposed to premiere on HBO Max on May 27 when the network began streaming all the episodes of “Friends.”

Schwimmer also touched on the show’s diversity, which has been criticized in recent years.

“It felt wrong that there was not enough representation on the show,” he admitted.

'FRIENDS' CO-CREATOR MARTA KAUFFMAN SAYS SHE HASN'T DONE ENOUGH FOR DIVERSITY

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, James Michael Tyler as Gunther (far back), Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller (Joseph Del Valle/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, James Michael Tyler as Gunther (far back), Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller (Joseph Del Valle/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The actor did, however, push for his character Ross Geller to date women of color. His character dated one Asian woman and one Black woman, played by Lauren Tom and Aisha Tyler, respectively.

“I just thought, I really felt like Ross should date other people, women of all races,” Schwimmer told ET.

He also praised the show for normalizing a gay marriage at the time.

"['Friends'] was doing some incredible things," the actor said. "If you remember the pilot, my character was losing his wife to a woman. The way they portrayed gay marriage on the show and how we as a family made it work, I thought was great."

Director James Burrows, standing center, poses with the cast of "Friends,"  David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, seated, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. (Chris Haston/NBC via AP)

Director James Burrows, standing center, poses with the cast of "Friends,"  David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, seated, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. (Chris Haston/NBC via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The series co-creator Marta Kauffman admitted in another interview that she didn’t do enough to make sure the series had more diversity.