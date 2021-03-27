Justin Theroux contemplates working with ex Jennifer Aniston again, reveals details about their friendship

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are proving amicable divorces in Hollywood are possible.

Theroux, 49, opened up about his current relationship with the "Friends" alum, 52, in a recent interview. The two happen to both be starring in shows on Apple TV+.

Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" ahead of the April 30 premiere of his new show, "The Mosquito Coast," Theroux fielded a question about the possibility of working with his ex-wife one day again.

Aniston has been filming Season 2 of "The Morning Show." She and Theroux first starred together in 2012's "Wanderlust."

"Listen, if they wanna send me some pages," Theroux said in jest, referring to "The Morning Show."

JENNIFER ANISTON'S STRANGE VOCAL HABIT ON 'FRIENDS' EXPOSED BY TIKTOK USER

He then discussed what Aniston's been up to, calling the series that she's also executive producing "totally different" than what he's working on.

"She's in Los Angeles, obviously, shooting her show and bopping around there. So, it was sort of apples and oranges as far as our productions go," he said of Aniston.

Theroux then revealed the two do still communicate.

"We check in and I think we're both having fabulous experiences working with Apple TV+," he continued, adding, "It's that perfect balance of support, and also not controlling the creative."

The actor and producer also touched on whether he'd be game for making a cameo in the upcoming revival of "Sex and the City" for HBO Max. He previously played two minor characters in the series.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I'd like to play another love interest of Sarah Jessica [Parker's]," he said.

He then joked about being one of the only actors left in New York when he was chosen for the parts in the iconic New York City-based series.

"I feel like they went through every actor in New York City at the time because it was such a huge show. I think that's why I got to play two characters, because they just had burned through everybody. ...The wheel of fortune came around to me again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aniston and Theroux were married for two years before announcing their divorce in 2018. The actress was also previously married to Brad Pitt, whom she divorced in 2005.