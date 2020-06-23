Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow drop hints about the 'Friends' reunion

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow dropped little hints about what to expect for the highly anticipated “Friends” reunion special on HBO Max.

“I will not be Phoebe,” Kudrow, 56, said in a video chat with Aniston, 51, for Variety.

Aniston added: “I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we’re all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah.” She also revealed the special is “not scripted.”

The “Friends” reunion special was originally supposed to air on HBO Max in May when the streaming service was making all the episodes of the sitcom available.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, they weren’t able to film the special, according to Deadline. The reunion will take place at the original Warner Bros. studio where “Friends” was filmed.

In the chat with Aniston, Kudrow admitted that she had trouble accepting long-term roles after the connection she had with her castmates.

“I like being the guest family member for the time. When I’m producing my own thing, that’s different, but I have a commitment issue since ‘Friends,’ to be honest with you,” she said.

Kudrow explained, “It wasn’t just committing to a role, committing to a contract. We all still love each other. Our cast is like that, and that’s why that worked. I think part of me died. I can’t do that again.”

Aniston chimed in and revealed she often watches “Friends” as well as the bloopers. “Here’s what I love, is when I watch an episode, I’ll usually remember where we broke during the scene,” she said of the series that aired from 1994-2004.