Lisa Kudrow says she 'can't wait' for the 'Friends' reunion: 'It'll be really fun'

Lisa Kudrow is excited to see her friends.

The 56-year-old actress is set to appear alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry in an upcoming "Friends" reunion special on HBO Max.

The special was delayed due to the spread of coronavirus, but Kudrow has assured fans that the special will be worth the wait.

"I can't wait for it to happen," she told Entertainment Tonight. "The six of us haven't been in a room together in front of people in 25 years and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner..."

She added: "I can only imagine. It's gonna be fun. I mean, it'll be really fun."

While the show was massively popular in its heyday, it wasn't until the show began streaming online that Kudrow and her castmates began to consider reuniting.

"To be honest, I think when it moved to Netflix and it did so well on Netflix," said the actress. "...That's why ['Friends' creators] [Marta Kauffman] and David [Crane] are so great.. They knew what they were doing."

HBO Max will be the new home for "Friends," and launches on Wednesday.

The reunion was originally expected to debut with the service, but production was pushed back as COVID-19 spread.

Speaking to Variety at the NAB Show Executive Leadership Summit, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt explained that the current goal is to complete the reunion at the end of the summer. He explained that the hope is to ride out the pandemic so that the reunion can happen safely with a live audience rather than forcing it to go digital, like so many other entertainment projects have.

“At first we thought, shows will be delayed for a month or two at the most, and now it seems like it’s going to be far longer than that,” Greenblatt explained Monday. “We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer, if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production. We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

However, he noted that if the current stay-at-home directive continues indefinitely, they will explore a digital option for the reunion.

“But at the moment, we’re trying to look to the future and get this thing done in a more conventional way, and I think it’s worth waiting for,” he said. “We would have loved to have had it on [HBO Max on] Day One, but at the same time, if we can get it launched in the fall, I think it’ll be something that we can have the audience really looking forward to as well.”

