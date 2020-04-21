Expand / Collapse search
Published

'Friends' cast joins forces for coronavirus relief with once-in-a-lifetime fan experience

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
There's a light at the end of the tunnel for "Friends" fans who were disappointed to learn its HBO reunion special was postponed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Jennifer Aniston, one of the sitcom's most beloved stars, took to Instagram on Tuesday to alert fans of a once-in-a-lifetime experience the cast is offering that will help support relief efforts of the global pandemic.

"We're inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had...and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour," Aniston announced.

The 51-year-old actress explained the opportunity is a part of the All-In challenge, which involves celebrities auctioning off prized possessions or giving fans the opportunity to enter contests to help fund food banks around the United States. The challenge was spearheaded by actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The "Friends" experience will be a particularly special opportunity considering the airing of the unscripted reunion special was pushed back and will not be a part of the HBO Max's May launch.

Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani. (Getty)

“We want to share some background information about the production dates for the upcoming unscripted 'Friends' reunion special for HBO Max. As was previously reported, production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that the special will not be available on the streamer on Day 1 of launch. But it is coming!” HBO Max said in a statement.

Aniston concluded her Instagram announcement on Tuesday with a touching note for fans.

"Can't wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over," she wrote. "Until then, keep Facetiming, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected."