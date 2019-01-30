'Jersey Shore' cast member Jenni 'JWoww' Farley accuses estranged husband of domestic abuse in lengthy open letter

"Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley blasted her estranged husband Roger Mathews on Wednesday, claiming he abused and threatened her, while detailing the allegations in a lengthy open letter to him on her website and on social media.

Farley, 32, said Mathews is "an abuser to the core."

"You have spit at me. You have pushed me. You have shoved me. You have aggressively thrown me to the ground. You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you come at me," she wrote. "You have belittled and disparaged me. You have threatened me."

The reality star claimed Mathews mistreated their children, including feeding their 2-year-old son pizza, when he is "highly allergic to gluten and dairy, placing him in serious medical jeopardy." She also said he refused to let their son's therapist in their home during a scheduled appointment to provide treatment.

"You hurt the children and you hurt me. When will it end?" the mother of two children wrote.

Police were called twice to the couple's Toms River, N.J., home on Dec. 13, following an argument between them, the Asbury Park Press reported. Mathews was slapped with a temporary restraining order and had to leave the home that night, the report said.

Mathews had filed for divorce about three months earlier, according to the report.

On Wednesday, Farley said it was "inconceivable" that Mathews allegedly contacted her ex-boyfriends to "inflict harm" upon her. She claimed that after Mathews contacted one former boyfriend to "team up against" her, he was arrested for trying to extort money from her.

She said Mathews then contacted another ex, who had "brutally beat me so badly that I was hospitalized," and was incarcerated for the "violent acts" against her.

Farley said she initially stayed silent when Mathews made false accusations against her and tried to disgrace her name, but could "no longer sit idly by while you (Mathews) mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner."

She also said that police had removed Mathews from their home and issued a restraining order in December 2018, US Magazine reported.

E! News has reached out to Mathews for comment, but it's unclear if they heard back. The Asbury Park Press said a representative for Mathews declned to comment.