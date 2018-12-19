Jenni 'JWoww' Farley speaks out after her ex-boyfriend is arrested for allegedly attempting to extort her

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is speaking out following her ex-boyfriend's arrest for third-degree extortion.

In an exclusive statement to ET following Thomas Lippolis' arrest, the 32-year-old "Jersey Shore" star thanked the police for their hard work.

"I would like to applaud the Toms River Police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office for their professionalism, expedited response time and unwavering attention to detail that resulted in an immediate arrest after I was the target of a serious crime," she said.

"I feel fortunate to have the support of law enforcement of this caliber by my side, which has thankfully kept me and my children safe from those who have sought to victimize me."

"While I am unable to comment any further in light of the ongoing investigation, I offer to you that I will share more once this matter is concluded, but in the meantime ask that you please respect the private nature of these legal matters so that the authorities may properly conduct their business operations," she added.

According to an Instagram post by the Toms River Police Department on Wednesday, Farley reported that her ex-boyfriend "had attempted to extort $25,000 from her in exchange for not divulging secrets to the media about Farley" earlier this week.

Farley claimed that Lippolis, whom she "had dated for close to a year approximately ten years ago," got the information "through her publicist who had initially received a phone call from Lippolis demanding the money."

On Wednesday, two detectives investigated the allegations and arrested and charged Lippolis with third-degree extortion. On the Instagram post, which includes Lippolis' mugshot, police reminded the public that criminal charges are "accusations only" and that "every criminal defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court."