'Jersey Shore' star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley files for divorce: report

Jenni "JWoww" Farley has reportedly called it quits with husband Roger Mathews, according to multiple outlets.

New Jersey's Asbury Park Press reports that the "Jersey Shore" star, 32, who tied the knot with Mathews in 2015, filed for divorce earlier this month citing "irreconciable differences."

Both reps for Farley and MTV did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Per the Ashbury Park Press, citing the court documents, Farley's Sept. 12 complaint read: “The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation."

According to Us Weekly, the former couple first met on the MTV reality series "Jersey Shore" before exchanging "I Dos" in October 2015.

Farley and Mathews share two children daughter Meilani, 3, and son, Greyson, 2.