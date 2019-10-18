Jenna Jameson pleads with ex Tito Ortiz for ‘peace’ in fractured relationship: ‘For our kids’

Jenna Jameson is calling for a truce with ex-boyfriend Tito Ortiz so their children will be able to spend time together.

The former adult film star issued a plea to the professional MMA fighter via Twitter on Thursday.

“Bottom line. I pray for peace between my ex and I,” Jameson tweeted to her more than 710,000 followers. “I have a great respect for him and pray for him a lot. Our past was rocky, but [there’s] nothing we can’t overcome for our children.”

Jameson and Ortiz welcomed twin boys Jesse and Journey, 10, in 2009 before their split in March 2013 after more than six years together. Per the terms of their custody arrangement, Ortiz was granted full custody of their boys, whom he raises alongside his son Jacob from a previous relationship.

JENNA JAMESON FLAUNTS SLIMMER BACKSIDE AFTER WEIGHT LOSS

Meanwhile, Jameson shares daughter Batel, 2, with her fiancé Lior Bitton.

Jameson revealed on her Instagram Story in September 2018 that her sons with Ortiz had “unfortunately not” met their half-sister yet.

“That is important to me, and I hope one day things get better and it’s possible,” she wrote at the time.

Ortiz’s girlfriend, model Amber Nichole Miller, wrote on Instagram that being a “bonus mom” to the Ortiz boys “has made me a more grounded, selfless, loving and thoughtful person.”

JENNA JAMESON SHARES BIKINI PHOTO AFTER MASSIVE KETO DIET WEIGHT LOSS

On the twins’ first day of fifth grade, Miller posted a tribute to the boys on Instagram.

“Time certainly flies by!!❤️💚 @theortizboyz are off to be the big boys at school 🏫,” she captioned the photo. “Journey (UFC Fighter) Jesse ([Restaurant] Owner). This is the first year in the same G.A.T.E class!! We are thrilled they have a familiar teacher and good friends Blake & Kaiya!! - @titoortiz1999 and I reminded them this morning to make new friends and to reach out to new kids at school to make them feel welcome.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jameson has been on an epic weight loss journey since welcoming her daughter Batel in April 2017.

The author shed 80 pounds and documented her progress on her social media accounts. She's also been vocal with her followers, providing diet tips and encouraging words about inner beauty, accepting yourself and mental health.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.