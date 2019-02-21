Jenna Jameson doubles down on keto diet ahead of vacation

Jenna Jameson is getting extra strict on her keto diet ahead of a vacation to Mexico.

The former porn star showed off her svelte figure in a brown swimsuit and glasses with no pants in an Instagram post on Wednesday with her daughter, Batel, in the background.

"Less than a week from vacation," Jameson, 44, wrote. "The packing has begun! I’m also cracking down on my #keto to try to get lean and mean because more than likely I’m going to enjoy a few taco platters while in Mexico! I even have begun quick circuit training while Batelli naps. They consist of pliés, lunges, sit ups, pushups and planks. Bathing suit is from @forever21 #ketodiet#intermittentfasting #weightlossjourney#momlife #mexicobound."

JENNA JAMESON FLAUNTS KETO DIET WEIGHT LOSS IN WORKOUT GEAR

Earlier this week, Jameson posted a timeline of her baby body and described her struggles with in-vitro fertilization.

JENNA JAMESON DEFENDS KETO DIET WHILE BREASTFEEDING

"Yes, I’m an IVF warrior. Our sweet Batelli was conceived through modern medicine," the "How to Make Love Like a Porn Star" author wrote. "Truth be told, IVF is one of the hardest things I’ve endured. So much emotion, stress, fear, pressure, pain and anxiety. The hormones wreak havoc on your body for months prior to transfer and the fear of the unknown is encompassing."

JENNA JAMESON SHOWS OFF KETO DIET WEIGHT LOSS, IS 'IN AWE' OF HER BODY

She continued, "I was 43 when we began our IVF for Batel. I felt I had little time. I felt it may be my last chance. I knew what I was getting into since I had a successful twin IVF pregnancy. But I was MUCH younger then. Well, after everything we ended up with one very special PGD tested, perfect embryo... my little Batelli. She was worth every shot, every cry and every push. I felt compelled to talk about my age, IVF and how you can do this too. Never lose hope. Always trust in G-d. He has beautiful plans for you. #ivfjourney #ivf #ivfsuccess #ivfwarrior#ivfcommunity #ivfpregnancy."

Jameson has been militant about her beloved keto diet, which she credits with helping her lose more than 80 pounds since her daughter was born in April 2017.

She began the diet in March 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The diet has come under fire recently from celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels, who called it a "bad plan for a million reasons."

Jameson urged her own followers to ignore criticism of the keto diet, writing last month, "Trust your intuition and your body. Stop buying foods labeled keto and MAKE your own foods! Buy whole foods," she wrote. "Eat until satiated and implement intermittent fasting. YOU WILL LOSE. Not only will you lose, your skin will be tighter and brighter, your mind I’ll fire on all cylinders."