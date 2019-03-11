Jenna Jameson posts stunning weight loss transformation photo

Jenna Jameson indulged a little too much on vacation but now she's back to her strict diet plan.

The former adult film star revealed she gained four pounds on her beach getaway in Mexico but is still proud of her progress regardless.

JENNA JAMESON SHARES KETO DIET TIPS AFTER 80-POUND WEIGHT LOSS

“Now that I’m back from vacation, I definitely need to restart my #ketodiet,” she wrote on social media on Saturday.

“While on vacation I indulged, not in garbage but in whatever amount of good carbs I wanted. My scale reflected it less than I thought it would. I only gained 4 lbs. no worries! The best way to get back into #ketosis is to fast!” she added.

After an 18 hour-fast, Jameson returned to her pre-vacation weight.

“Within 2 days I was back at my pre vacation weight! So don’t stress if you fall off a bit, just buckle down after and keto on,” she said.

The 44-year-old posed with her daughter, Batel Lu, in the transformation pic which highlighted Jameson’s 80-pound weight loss.

She confirmed she’s at her target weight of 125 lbs. after five months following the keto diet and doing intermittent fasting.