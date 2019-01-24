Jenna Jameson shares bikini photo after massive keto diet weight loss

Jenna Jameson flaunted her trim figure in a bikini after shedding more than 80 pounds with the keto diet.

"10 months living the #ketolifestyle. Easy? It is now. Sustainable? Absolutely," the former porn star wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "Keto has a lot of critics, but always look behind their anger towards this way of life. There is always something for them to gain by trashing it. We all need to celebrate anyone’s effort to get healthy! Reading all of your dms describing your pounds falling off is the highlight of my days... so keep it up and stay focused... bikinis for everyone."

Jameson, 44, has shed more than 80 pounds since giving birth to her daughter, Batel Lu, in April 2017 using the keto diet in March 2018.

The diet has come under fire recently from celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels, who called it a "bad plan for a million reasons."

Al Roker and Andy Cohen previously defended the high fat, low carb eating plan from Michaels' criticism.

Last week, Jameson urged her followers to trust their "intuition" and apply common sense measures to the diet to fit their own lifestyles.

"Trust your intuition and your body. Stop buying foods labeled keto and MAKE your own foods! Buy whole foods," she wrote. "Eat until satiated and implement intermittent fasting. YOU WILL LOSE. Not only will you lose, your skin will be tighter and brighter, your mind I’ll fire on all cylinders."