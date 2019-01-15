Jillian Michaels calls out Andy Cohen, Al Roker over keto diet feud: 'Why don't we behave like adults'

Jillian Michaels’ opinion about the keto diet doesn’t sit well with a number of celebrity fans, but she won’t let that change her mind.

The fitness trainer slammed the ketogenic diet, a low-carb, high-fat eating plan that Michaels said is an overall bad move.

“I don’t understand. Like, why would anyone think this is a good idea?” the 44-year-old trainer said in a Women’s Health video.

“‘You know what we need to do? All fat and animal protein! Ding, ding ding!’” she said imitating a keto diet supporter. “No! Bad plan. For a million reasons.”

But well-known fans of the trendy diet, including Al Roker and Andy Cohen, were quick to fire back.

Cohen dubbed Michaels the “Jackhole of the Day” on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Don’t feel bad, keto diet. A lot of people think Jillian Michaels is a bad idea,” Cohen said on his show.

“Today” weatherman Al Roker chimed in on the conversation as well, taking to Twitter to express his own opinions about Michaels.

“So @JillianMichaels says #Keto is a bad idea,” he tweeted. “This from a woman who promoted on camera bullying, deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss. Now those sound like bad ideas.”

But Michaels is standing firm in her belief that keto is unhealthy and challenged Roker and Cohen to engage in a “civil intelligent debate” about the diet.

She also addressed the so-called “beef” with TMZ Tuesday.

“Look, Andy Cohen is not passionate either way. This is a guy who called Savannah Guthrie dumb for doing the diet and then called me a 'jackhole' for saying don’t do the diet,” she said.

“Why don’t we behave like adults. We don’t need to name call, we don’t need to have personal attacks. If we’re going to have a debate about keto, let’s have a debate about keto. But of course, when I invited them to do that, both ran away with their tail between their legs.”