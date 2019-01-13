Jenna Jameson shows off Keto diet weight loss, is 'in awe' of her body

Jenna Jameson can't stop flaunting her weight loss.

The former porn star has been a strict adherent of the Keto diet, losing more than 80 pounds since giving birth to her daughter, Batel, in 2017.

JENNA JAMESON SWEARS OFF OF SNACKING IN LATEST KETO DIET ADVICE POST

"The before pic shows a tired new mom in absolute love. Sore but elated. Batel was only 2 weeks... and I am still in awe of the fact that my body made a perfect 8 lb baby. I honor that beautiful body," Jameson, 44, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo holding daughter Batel when she was first born and now.

"Batel is now 21 months and I’m still in awe of this body that continues to nourish her. I hope that all of you mommys understand how magical you are!"

In another side-by-side before and after shot, Jameson wrote, "Truth. I thought I was still sexy af in my before pic. I was right."

The Keto diet is a low-calorie, high fat diet in which alcohol and sugar (including most fruit) are banned, as well as beans, starchy vegetables, and most grains. Instead, Keto dieters focus on proteins, leafy vegetables, fats and oils.

JENNA JAMESON SHOWS SLIMMED DOWN BACKSIDE

The "How to Make Love Like a Porn Star" author has been sharing diet tips and meal plans with her followers since starting the plan.

Sticking to Instagram seems to be a good bet for the blond bombshell.

Last week, Jameson quit Twitter over anti-Semitic remarks.