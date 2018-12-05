Jenna Jameson shares keto diet tips after 80-pound weight loss

Jenna Jameson keeps shedding the pounds post-baby thanks to her keto diet.

The former adult film star posted details of her meal plan on Instagram Monday along with a side-by-side before and after showing her progress.

"Here is an example of what I eat in the day on #keto," she wrote.

"I wake at 8 am and have a cup of regular coffee with stevia and sugarfree Italian sweet cream creamer," she began. "I then wait until 11 am to eat breakfast. I have hard boiled eggs prepared already in my fridge so I peel three, cut a full avocado add it together and sprinkle with 'everything but the bagel' seasoning," she continued. "At around 2 pm I start to feel hungry again so I cook a steak in a pan with avocado oil, serve it over arugula."

For dinner, Jameson, 44, says she prepares salmon in the oven with lemon, butter and dill around 5 p.m. and serves it with broccoli or asparagus.

Jameson also noted that she doesn't mix meat and dairy because she eats Kosher, but says her followers should feel welcome to do so.

The blonde bombshell, who welcomed daughter Batel Lu in April 2017, says that when she's hungry, she eats, particularly because she's breastfeeding — but that she makes it a point to avoid keto breads and snacks and focus solely on whole, organic foods.

The "How to Make Love Like a Porn Star" author has shared her weight loss progress for months.

In July, she showed off her then-57-pound weight loss.

In September, Jameson revealed it took 17 months to get to her goal weight of 123 pounds post-baby, then admitted she was dealing with loose skin as a result of shedding so many pounds.

She lost about 80 pounds since her weight loss journey began and works out at home rather than at a gym, but doesn't want her size to define her.

"You are enough. No matter your size," Jameson wrote on Instagram in October. "Weight does not define your beauty ... I felt beautiful at my bigger size. I also felt disappointed and unhealthy. Taking control of your weight helps your confidence and health but it doesn’t make you beautiful ... your inner light does that."