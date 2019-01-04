Jenna Jameson says her daughter inspired her 80-pound weight loss: 'I decided to take my health back'

Jenna Jameson is opening up about the inspiration behind her weight loss journey.

In a new interview with Us Weekly published on Friday, the model and former adult film actress explained that her decision to turn her health around came after she welcomed her third child — daughter Batel Lu — with fiance Lior Bitton in April 2017.

“I decided to take my health back when Batel turned 1,” Jameson, 44, told the outlet. “She started to walk and I was having trouble keeping up with her. That really made me open my eyes and realize how unhealthy I really was."

Jameson — who has been candid about her progress on Instagram, sharing both her milestones and struggles, as well as details about her keto diet — noted that at 120 pounds, she is now back to her "modeling weight."

"I can now say I am being the best I can be for my daughter. Yes, I was a great mom when I was heavy, but I wasn’t treating my body with the love it deserved,” she explained to the magazine. “Now I am the woman I want my daughter to emulate.”

On Thursday, Jameson — who revealed her 80-pound weight loss in November — went on Instagram where she echoed the same sentiments about wanting to be healthy for her kids.

"Truth. I thought I was still sexy af in my before pic. I was right," she captioned a side-by-side photo of herself.

"My weight loss was never about pleasing society," Jameson continued. "Yours shouldn’t be either. It’s about health, it’s about keeping up with our kids, it’s about longevity. So stay sexy out there, but strive for health!"