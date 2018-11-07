Jenna Jameson reveals 80 lb weight loss, shares intense Keto diet meal routine with fans

Jenna Jameson is celebrating another huge weight loss milestone. The former adult film star revealed that she has surpassed her 60-pound slim-down and has now lost a total of 80 pounds.

The star took to Instagram on Monday to share the big news with another one of her famous before-and-after body transformation photos.

The mother, who began her weight-loss journey weighing in at nearly 190 pounds, officially surpassed her weight loss goal of 65 pounds. Celebrating her new figure, Jameson gave fans a little insight into her daily meal plan and how she was able to shed the pounds.

"Wake up at 8- have 2 Nescafé coffees with sugar-free creamer and sweetener. 11 am I make 3 scrambled eggs with basil cheese I get from Costco (in a block) I share them with Batelli," the star said revealing her morning meal routine.

The star went on to share what she ate for her mid-afternoon snack. "I then put Batel down for her nap at 1:30 and I snack on cottage cheese and have a fresca."

Following her daughter's nap, around 2 hours later, Jameson said she makes herself "a HUGE bowl of arugula salad with vinaigrette dressing and LOTS of Parmesan cheese. Then at about 5, I grill myself a big ribeye steak with asparagus broiled in avocado oil."

But after her larger-portioned early evening meal, the 44-year-old said she begins her fast.

"So many people ask if I count macros or check if I’m in ketosis and the answer is no," she revealed. "I just eat sensibly and intuitively. Also I get asked about 'snacks'. My advice is to stop snacking. Results come from work. It’s hard, but baby it’s SO worth it!"

At the end of October, Jameson celebrated another milestone and shared an Instagram post applauding 18 months of breastfeeding her baby daughter, Batel Lu.

On Halloween, Jameson posted a touching photo honoring her daughter and their "incredible bond," which featured an image of the mom snuggling with Batel Lu on the couch while she breastfed her.

"18 months nursing this little angel. I can’t describe the incredible bond full-term breastfeeding creates," she wrote. "It’s hard work, time-consuming and sometimes frustrating... but I wouldn’t change one second."