Rose McGowan on Marilyn Manson abuse allegations: ‘I stand with Evan Rachel Wood’

Rose McGowan is showing her support for Evan Rachel Wood.

The "Scream" actress, 47, took to Twitter on Monday to show solidarity with Wood following her abuse allegations towards Marilyn Manson, allegations that Manson has denied and called "horrible distortions of reality."

"I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward," McGowan, who was previously engaged to Manson for two years before they called it quits in 2001, tweeted.

She continued: "It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin."

MARILYN MANSON 'IMMEDIATELY' DROPPED FROM RECORD LABEL FOLLOWING ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

The shock rocker, 52, has been named by Wood as her alleged abuser in a social media post on Monday.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," the 33-year-old wrote of her ex-fiancé, whom she was briefly engaged to in 2010. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," she continued. "I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After Wood shared her own accusations, at least four other women posted their own allegations against Manson in a show of solidarity, Vanity Fair reported. The women claimed they have endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation."

The outlet noted Manson has denied similar allegations in the past.

The "Deep Six" singer, who was dropped by his record label following the allegations, also shared an Instagram post on Monday denying all of the allegations towards him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," Manson wrote. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."