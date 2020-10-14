Jenna Dewan poses for fiancé Steve Kazee in sexy lingerie

Jenna Dewan knows her angles.

The pro dancer, 39, was photographed by her fiancé Steve Kazee in their bedroom. Dewan posed on the bed in a nude bra and underwear set with white flower details.

“Me: let me take your picture. Her (a dancer): 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” Kazee captioned the image.

“Once a dancer always a dancer," Dewan said in the comments section.

The "Step Up" actress and the Tony award-winning Broadway star welcomed a son, Callum, six months ago. Dewan also has a 7-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

During the pandemic, Dewan gushed about how great a father Kazee has been.

"We’ve been home together now every single day for over 400 days and still going ...This man is the most incredible father, takes care of all of us, this entire house, EVERYTHING," she said on social media. "He is on his third night of taking the night shift with Callum so i can get rest. He is sexy fatherhood personified."

The couple began dating in October 2018 and got engaged in February 2020.

Kazee said of fatherhood so far: "This little heart. It lifts mine every day when it sinks too low. It gives me strength to fight for a better future for all the little hearts out there ... It gives me hope that our best days are ahead of us. It gives me laughter when I need it and tears when I can’t fathom how much I love it."

