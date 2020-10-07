Lisa Rinna, Jenna Dewan encourage fans to vote with bikini photo posts inspired by Zoë Kravitz

Lisa Rinna and Jenna Dewan are inspiring folks to vote in November’s presidential election by any means necessary.

On Tuesday, Rinna took to social media to share a bikini pic all while encouraging her followers to pound the polls on Nov. 3.

“So a lot of you have been asking about my diet and exercise routine: I start by voting as early as possible for #joebiden and #kamalaharris and all of the other democratic candidates,” the“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 57, wrote alongside the image showcasing her svelte physique while donning a multi-colored swimsuit aboard a boat.

Rinna then suggested her social media followers take a Torch’d workout class, before she slammed President Trump.

The three-time author added her post was inspired by Zoë Kravitz who took a similar approach to hyping up her followers to exercise their right to vote.

“So. a lot of you have been asking me about my skincare routine: i [sic] start by voting as early as possible for #joebiden and #kamalaharris and all the other democratic candidates,” Kravitz, 31, captioned her post that highlighted her flawless skin while proving that she received her mail-in ballot.

She ended her post by also blasting Trump and suggestings fans "try some eye cream."

Meanwhile, many commenters on Rinna’s post acknowledged that they would look the other way regarding her display and still cast their vote for Trump. “Lisa most of your fans are TRUMP supporters. Whatcha think of that?” probed one commenter.

As for Dewan's post, the 39-year-old also took a page from Rinna and Kravitz's playbook with her own bikini snap and call to action.

"A lot of people asking me about my post partum diet and exercise plan and I’m here to tell you it’s to make sure you’re registered to vote, vote early, and to vote like your life depends on it because it does (@zoeisabellakravitz @lisarinna [kiss emoji])," Dewan wrote on Wednesday.

Dewan welcomed her first child with Steve Kazee, 44, in March.