Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee welcome first baby together

Baby bliss! Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee have welcomed their first child together, the actress revealed on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old shared with her social media followers that she gave birth to a son, Callum, last Friday.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20," she captioned a photograph of herself holding her bundle of joy.

Kazee, 44, also took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

"In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child," he wrote along with a photo of him holding his baby boy's hand.

In September, Dewan and Kazee revealed that they were expecting their first child together — more than a year after Dewan's split from ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple told People in a statement.

The "Step Up" star and Kazee were first publicly linked in October 2018, not long before she officially filed for divorce from Tatum, 39.

The pair announced their engagement in February.