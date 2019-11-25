Jenna Dewan denies Camila Cabello criticism at American Music Awards: 'I love her so much'

Jenna Dewan is denying allegations that she shaded Camila Cabello at the 2019 American Music Awards.

During Cabello’s performance of “Señorita” alongside Shawn Mendes at the awards show, the camera panned over to Dewan, who seemingly turned and said, “She’s always extra.”

After fans began buzzing over the controversy, Dewan, 38, took to her Instagram Story to clear the air on the alleged shade.

“I’m getting a lot of text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila. No! I love her, I love her so much. I’m such a big fan of hers,” the “Step Up” actress explained. “I don’t understand what that’s about but no, I love her, love her, love her.”

Friend and stylist Brad Goreski then chimed in, stating, “Guys, we were bumping and grinding so hard to ’Señorita.’ We’re obsessed.”

“That’s my favorite song!” Dewan added.

Dewan split from Channing Tatum in 2018 after 10 years of marriage. In her new book, “Gracefully You, How to Live Your Best Life Every Day,” Dewan spoke on why the couple got a divorce.

“I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter,” the actor-dancer wrote, according to People. “First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting.”