Jenelle Evans 'working to fix' marriage after firing from 'Teen Mom 2'

Jenelle Evans had has a very tumultuous last few weeks.

The "Teen Mom 2" star was abruptly fired from the MTV reality show when it was confirmed her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their dog after it allegedly bit their 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

The 27-year-old admitted she was a "little bit shocked" but that she "saw it coming" regarding the ousting.

“It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV," she told Us Weekly. "I was upset, I’m still upset, but this is a new chapter for me and my family. I will continue to try what’s best for me and my family.”

MTV confirmed Evans' dismissal in a statement to Fox News on Tuesday, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of 'Teen Mom 2' with him since."

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans admitted that she was considering divorce but Eason has been supportive throughout this rough time. “I'm keeping busy and staying focused on my kids and my animals and my business endeavors which have been planned for months,” she told the magazine. “I’m working to fix my marriage as well and moving forward.”

Eason, 30, admitted he did shoot the family pet, a French bulldog named Nugget, on May 1. “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote.

“Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me," Eason added.

Evans penned an emotional tribute to Nugget on social media. “You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught.”