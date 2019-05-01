'Teen Mom' star's husband admits he killed the family dog after it allegedly bit their daughter

"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are breaking their silence about a violent family incident that allegedly occurred on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, Eason shot and killed his wife's dog, a French bulldog named Nugget, after it bit their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Eason took to Instagram to confirm the news. “I don't give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don't put up with that sh-t at all,” he wrote.

DAVID EASON POSTS BUTT-BARING BIKINI PHOTO OF 'BEAUTIFUL' WIFE JENELLE EVANS

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life's mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn't the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather [sic] or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME," he concluded.

Eason was fired from the MTV reality TV show in February 2018 after he made homophobic remarks on Twitter.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on 'Teen Mom 2,' effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him,” the network said in a statement at the time.

'TEEN MOM' STAR JENELLE EVANS BREAKS SILENCE AFTER CLAIMING TO BE ATTACKED BY HUSBAND IN 911 CALL

Evans, who is still part of the show, also confirmed the dog's death on social media.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my sidekick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons," she wrote. "

Every day I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught."

Eason and Evans married in 2017 and welcomed Nugget into the family in August 2018, according to a post on social media.