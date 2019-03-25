'Teen Mom 2' star openly bashes MTV on Twitter for portraying her as a 'bitter baby momma,' faking drama

A star of MTV’s “Teen Mom 2” series sounded off on the network in a series of tweets in which she revealed the behind-the-scenes drama and her displeasure with the way she’s been portrayed on the reality show as of late.

Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter on Sunday to bash the network for suggesting she do a “boudoir shoot’ of her for the season finale after neglecting her more put together accomplishments throughout the season.

“Y’all wana [sic] talk about filming and s--- cause I’m so mad I could spill some tea,” Lowry began a lengthy Twitter thread on Sunday.

That’s when the star went on to candidly lambast the network that airs “Teen Mom 2” over its treatment of her, saying that her gripes have been boiling over for quite some time.

“I have struggled, y’all have seen it. I haven’t always made good choices. But I’m getting my s--- together. Started my company. Own a house, building another,” she began the thread. “Mtv calls me up to discuss season finale after not filming my house stuff or my surprise party they knew about for a month Talkin bout they want me to do a boudoir shoot as the season finale. Kiss my a--. All the s--- I’ve been through and been doing and taking my kids on spring break, building house or party..... trip with @TM2LeahDawn isn’t good enough for my finale??? I’m only valued for getting f---ing naked??????”

Representatives for MTV did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, Lowry’s tweet storm did not end there. She continued by alleging that the minds behind the show make her look like more of a gossipy person than she actually is, claiming that a lot of the scenes are a bit manufactured on her end.

“I don’t ever sit on my couch & talk about my baby dads as much as I do when MTV is asking. I feel like that’s such a smack in the face,” she wrote. “Drama sells but from what I see the happy stories/tv personalities have a bigger following & more opportunity. Am i wrong?”

She concluded her Twitter tirade with: “At what point can I stop being portrayed as a bitter baby momma?”