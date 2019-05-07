MTV cuts ties with ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans after husband David Eason admits to killing family dog

MTV has cut ties with “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans after her husband David Eason admitted to killing their family dog last week.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of ‘Teen Mom 2’ with him since,” a spokesperson for the network told Page Six in a statement on Tuesday. “Additionally we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason [née Evans] as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Eason copped to killing the 27-year-old MTV star’s beloved French Bulldog in an Instagram video last week after it allegedly bit their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. He was under investigation for animal cruelty by local authorities in North Carolina.

In the now-deleted Instagram video, Eason posted the pup, Nugget, nipping at Ensley writing: “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face … whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s–t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

He is reportedly seeking help for his anger issues.

Evans, who is also mom to two young sons, posted last week that she was devastated by the loss of the dog.

“I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry,” she wrote along with a selfie of her and the dog. “I’m speechless.”

Jenelle has been a fixture on the reality show since 2011, where cameras have followed her giving custody of her oldest son to her mother, as well as her various run-ins with the law.

