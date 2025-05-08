2025 ACM Awards: Lainey Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Kelsea Ballerini stun on red carpet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards are here.

The 60th annual award show was broadcast from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday night.

Ella Langley is the most nominated artist of the night with eight nods, followed by Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson with seven ACM nominations each.

Reba McEntire is hosting the event and stunned on the red carpet before. The country music icon wore a sequined black pantsuit with a large black belt.

2025 ACM AWARDS: LIVE UPDATES

Jessie James Decker wore a stunning gold gown to the award show. Her dress had sequined detailing, and she styled her hair down.

Lainey Wilson arrived in an all-black look. Her jacket had silver detailing and a long train. The country music star pulled the look together with a black cowboy hat.

Carly Pearce wore a silver gown with a high slit on her thigh.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

LeAnn Rimes walked the red carpet with Eddie Cibrian in a floor-length, off-the-shoulder nude gown. Cibrian kept his look simple and wore a black suit with a black shirt underneath.

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian walk the red carpet at the 2025 ACM Awards

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban matched in all-black at the 2025 ACM awards. Kidman wore black pants with a long black tunic on top and Urban wore a simple black suit with nothing underneath.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Mickey Guyton arrived in a gold gown with a plunging back. The country singer's dress had intricate details throughout, and she styled her hair down and parted to the side.

Gabby Barrett wore a form-fitting, brown gown with a one-arm sleeve to the 2025 ACM Awards. Barrett styled her blonde hair down and tied the look together with a large ring on her index finger.

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo posed for photos on the red carpet. Jelly Roll was in a Western-inspired suit and his wife stunned in a brown and black lace floor-length-gown.

Ella Langley wore an animal-print dress with black lace details and thin straps. Langley styled her hair back in a messy updo. She is the most nominated musician at the 2025 ACM awards.

Megan Moroney wore a bright yellow, high-neck dress to the country music award show.

Kelsea Ballerini wore a two-toned, black and champagne dress to the award show. The bodice of the dress was black, and the rest had sequined details.