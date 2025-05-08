Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

ACM Awards

2025 ACM Awards: Lainey Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Kelsea Ballerini stun on red carpet

The 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards are being held in Frisco, Texas

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian walk the red carpet at the 2025 ACM Awards Video

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian walk the red carpet at the 2025 ACM Awards

Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes walked the red carpet together at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards are here.

The 60th annual award show was broadcast from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday night. 

Ella Langley is the most nominated artist of the night with eight nods, followed by Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson with seven ACM nominations each.

Lainey Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson, Nicole Kidman, and Kelsea Ballerini stun on the ACM Awards' red carpet. (Getty Images)

Reba McEntire is hosting the event and stunned on the red carpet before. The country music icon wore a sequined black pantsuit with a large black belt.

Reba McEntire on the red carpet at the ACMS

Reba McEntire on the red carpet at the 2025 ACMs. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jessie James Decker wore a stunning gold gown to the award show. Her dress had sequined detailing, and she styled her hair down. 

Jessie James Decker on the red carpet at the ACMS

Jessie James Decker on the red carpet at the ACMs. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson arrived in an all-black look. Her jacket had silver detailing and a long train. The country music star pulled the look together with a black cowboy hat.

Carly Pearce wore a silver gown with a high slit on her thigh.

Lainey Wilson at the 2025 ACM Awards

Lainey Wilson at the 2025 ACM Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Carly Pearce at the 2025 ACM Awards

Carly Pearce at the 2025 ACM Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

LeAnn Rimes walked the red carpet with Eddie Cibrian in a floor-length, off-the-shoulder nude gown. Cibrian kept his look simple and wore a black suit with a black shirt underneath.

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian walk the red carpet at the 2025 ACM Awards

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian walk the red carpet at the 2025 ACM Awards Video

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban matched in all-black at the 2025 ACM awards. Kidman wore black pants with a long black tunic on top and Urban wore a simple black suit with nothing underneath.

Keith Urband and Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 2025 ACM Awards. (Getty Images)

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. (Photo by Omar Vega/WireImage)

Mickey Guyton arrived in a gold gown with a plunging back. The country singer's dress had intricate details throughout, and she styled her hair down and parted to the side.

Mickey Guyton at the 2025 ACM Awards.

Mickey Guyton at the 2025 ACM Awards. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

Gabby Barrett

Gabby Barrett attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. (Photo by Omar Vega/WireImage)

Gabby Barrett wore a form-fitting, brown gown with a one-arm sleeve to the 2025 ACM Awards. Barrett styled her blonde hair down and tied the look together with a large ring on her index finger.

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo posed for photos on the red carpet. Jelly Roll was in a Western-inspired suit and his wife stunned in a brown and black lace floor-length-gown. 

Ella Langley at the 2025 ACM Awards red carpet.

Ella Langley at the 2025 ACM Awards red carpet. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

Megan Moroney at the 2025 ACM Awards

Megan Moroney at the 2025 ACM Awards. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

Ella Langley wore an animal-print dress with black lace details and thin straps. Langley styled her hair back in a messy updo. She is the most nominated musician at the 2025 ACM awards.

Megan Moroney wore a bright yellow, high-neck dress to the country music award show.

Kelsea Ballerini at the 2025 ACM Awards

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. (Photo by Omar Vega/WireImage)

Kelsea Ballerini wore a two-toned, black and champagne dress to the award show. The bodice of the dress was black, and the rest had sequined details.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

