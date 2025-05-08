2025 ACM Awards: Complete winners list

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music's biggest night has arrived.

The industry's brightest stars, including Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire and more, have gathered at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, to find out who is taking home the night's biggest honors.

Here is the complete winner's list for the 2025 ACM Awards.

Single of the year

"You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley and Riley Green "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey "Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson "I Had Some Help," Post Malone and Morgan Wallen "White Horse," Chris Stapleton

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Muscadine Bloodline The War and Treaty

Male artist of the year

Chris Stapleton Cody Johnson Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Jelly Roll

Group of the year

Old Dominion Flatland Cavalry Little Big Town Rascal Flatts The Red Clay Strays

Song of the year

"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson "4X4XU," Lainey Wilson "I Had Some Help," Post Malone and Morgan Wallen "The Architect," Kacey Musgraves "You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley and Riley Green

New female artist of the year

Ella Langley Ashley Cooke Dasha Jessie Murph Kassi Ashton

New male artist of the year

Zach Top Bailey Zimmerman Gavin Adcock Shaboozey Tucker Wetmore

New duo or group of the year

The Red Clay Strays Resless Road Treaty Oak Revival

Visual media of the year

"You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley and Riley Green "4X4XU," Lainey Wilson "Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson "I'm Gonna Love You," Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson "Think I'm In Love With You," Chris Stapleton

Songwriter of the year

Jessie Jo Dillon Ashley Gorley Chase McGill Jessi Alexander Josh Osborne

Artist-songwriter of the year

Lainey Wilson Ernest HARDY Luke Combs Morgan Wallen

Entertainer of the year

Chris Stapleton Cody Johnson Jelly Roll Kelsea Ballerini Lainey Wilson Luke Combs Morgan Wallen

Female artist of the year

Ella Langley Kacey Musgraves Kelsea Ballerini Lainey Wilson Megan Moroney

Album of the year

"Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine)," Megan Moroney "Beautifully Broken," Jelly Roll "Cold Beer and Country Music," Zach Top "F-1 Trillion," Post Malone "Whirlwind," Lainey Wilson

Music event of the year

"Cowboys Cry Too," Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan "I Had Some Help," Post Malone and Morgan Wallen "I'm Gonna Love You," Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson "We Don't Fight Anymore," Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton "You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley and Riley Green

