2025 ACM Awards: Complete winners list

Country music's biggest night has arrived.
The industry's brightest stars, including Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire and more, have gathered at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, to find out who is taking home the night's biggest honors.
Here is the complete winner's list for the 2025 ACM Awards.
Single of the year
- "You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley and Riley Green
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey
- "Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson
- "I Had Some Help," Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
- "White Horse," Chris Stapleton
Duo of the year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- The War and Treaty
Male artist of the year
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Jelly Roll
Group of the year
- Old Dominion
- Flatland Cavalry
- Little Big Town
- Rascal Flatts
- The Red Clay Strays
Song of the year
- "Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson
- "4X4XU," Lainey Wilson
- "I Had Some Help," Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
- "The Architect," Kacey Musgraves
- "You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley and Riley Green
New female artist of the year
- Ella Langley
- Ashley Cooke
- Dasha
- Jessie Murph
- Kassi Ashton
New male artist of the year
- Zach Top
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Gavin Adcock
- Shaboozey
- Tucker Wetmore
New duo or group of the year
- The Red Clay Strays
- Resless Road
- Treaty Oak Revival
Visual media of the year
- "You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley and Riley Green
- "4X4XU," Lainey Wilson
- "Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson
- "I'm Gonna Love You," Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson
- "Think I'm In Love With You," Chris Stapleton
Songwriter of the year
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Jessi Alexander
- Josh Osborne
Artist-songwriter of the year
- Lainey Wilson
- Ernest
- HARDY
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Entertainer of the year
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Female artist of the year
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Album of the year
- "Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine)," Megan Moroney
- "Beautifully Broken," Jelly Roll
- "Cold Beer and Country Music," Zach Top
- "F-1 Trillion," Post Malone
- "Whirlwind," Lainey Wilson
Music event of the year
- "Cowboys Cry Too," Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan
- "I Had Some Help," Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
- "I'm Gonna Love You," Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson
- "We Don't Fight Anymore," Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton
- "You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley and Riley Green