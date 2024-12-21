Jelly Roll, Jessica Simpson, Kathy Bates showed off dramatic 100-pound weight loss in 2024

Many celebrities prioritized health and showed off their slimmed-down figures in 2024.

Jelly Roll, Jessica Simpson and Kathy Bates are just some of the stars who have dramatically transformed through their weight-loss journeys.

Here’s a look at some of the stars who have remained dedicated to dropping the pounds this year.

JELLY ROLL LOST OVER 100 POUNDS WHILE FIGHTING FOOD ADDICTION BATTLE

Jelly Roll

Country music star Jelly Roll has been consistent in his efforts to lose weight after he admitted he was addicted to food in the same way that he was previously addicted to drugs.

In October, the "Save Me" singer shared on Instagram that he'd reached a major milestone in his weight-loss journey.

"Next year when y’all see me, you won’t recognize me. I’m going to get under a pile of weights in a way that I never had."

In the video, Jelly Roll was joined by his nutrition coach, Ian Larios, who has helped him maintain good eating habits and stay active. Larios explained what the country music star did to shed weight.

"We just passed the halfway point of the tour, and Jelly’s been crushing it," Larios said. "We’re either walking [around] the arena, playing basketball, boxing. He just surpassed his 100-pound weight loss."

Larios noted that Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, was focused on a high-protein diet and shared some meals he prepared for the artist. One of Jelly Roll's favorite pre-show snacks is a banana with Manuka honey, Stevia and dark chocolate shavings.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson has wowed fans with her dramatic transformation.

Although Simpson first spoke out about her weight loss in 2019, she made headlines in 2024 with fans commenting on her appearance and their excitement about her new album.

Simpson previously showed off a new look in an Instagram post, sharing a glamorous photo of herself sitting next to some music gear while wearing a white romper with black fishnets and platform boots.

JESSICA SIMPSON’S NEW LOOK HIGHLIGHTS 100-POUND WEIGHT LOSS AND SOBRIETY SUCCESS

"I can't wait for y'all to hear the soundtrack of my soul," she wrote in the caption.

Simpson hasn’t released an album in 14 years, since her 2010 holiday album "Happy Christmas."

One person in the comments called her "Irresistible 2.0," referring to her 2001 hit, with another writing, "you look Beautiful Queen."

Others were less kind, questioning her makeover by writing comments like, "I don’t even recognize this person."

But many defended the singer. "I don't understand why people feel the need to be so mean. She is talented and beautiful and not giving up on life. Lift people up, it's so much healthier," a user wrote.

The "Newlyweds" star has been open about her weight-loss journey on social media.

In 2022, she posted a bikini photo, revealing she had gained and lost 100 pounds three different times in her life, the most recent being after her third child, Birdie, was born in 2019.

Simpson shares three children with Eric Johnson. The couple married in 2014 and share daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, and son Ace, 11.

The "With You" singer has faced scrutiny from the public over her weight, with people criticizing her on social media for looking too thin in an Instagram post and accusing her of using Ozempic.

She addressed the speculation in an interview with Bustle last year.

"Oh Lord. I mean, it is not – it’s willpower," she told the outlet when asked whether Ozempic was involved. "I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it."

Simpson has been sober since 2017.

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates set the record straight on accusations she relied on Ozempic to shed weight after losing 100 pounds over a span of seven years.

Bates, 76, admitted to using the medication but was adamant that she put in the work herself, both mentally and physically.

In October, the Academy Award-winning actress opened up about her weight-loss journey, noting she shed 80 pounds before using Ozempic. She admitted that being on the weight-loss drug helped her lose an additional 20 pounds.

"There’s been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic," Bates told People magazine. "But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It’s very hard to say you’ve had enough."

KATHY BATES ADDRESSES OZEMPIC RUMORS AFTER 100-POUND WEIGHT LOSS

The "Matlock" star was inspired to take charge of her health after she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2017.

"I ate because I was afraid, and I ate because it was a FU to my self-esteem," she said. "[Diabetes] runs in my family, and I'd seen what my father had gone through. He had had a leg amputation. One of my sisters is dealing with it very seriously, and it terrified me. It scared me straight."

Bates’ weight-loss journey began with the actress changing her diet and she stopped eating after 8 p.m.

Her weight loss has been beneficial in so many ways, including with her lymphedema symptoms, a condition causes swelling in the body.

"It's been a tremendous benefit for me," she says. "I'm lucky that I don't have to wear my compression sleeves every day. It's such a thrill to be able to put my arm into a jacket and it fits," she told People.

Tom Arnold

While several celebrities relied on the weight-loss drug Ozempic to lose weight, Tom Arnold told Fox News Digital why he didn't, admitting he had "never heard of" the medication when he first started his health journey.

In January 2022, Arnold decided to make his health a priority after suffering a ministroke. The 65-year-old actor began working with fitness guru and personal development coach Charles D'Angelo after the two met at a charity event hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The "Roseanne" alum’s weight has dropped from 285 pounds to 205 pounds since his health scare.

In September, Arnold and D'Angelo spoke with Fox News Digital and the comedian admitted he'd "tried every diet" over the years.

TOM ARNOLD ON HOW HE ‘CHEATED DEATH,’ LOST 80 POUNDS AFTER MEETING LIFE COACH AT ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER'S HOME

"Like 1992, Roseanne and I, Oprah and John Goodman — there was something called Fen-Phen, and we're like, 'That's got to be great, because you go to a doctor to get it.' But we all lost 100 pounds, and then people started dying from Fen- Phen. And then they pulled it off the market. 'We're like, ‘Damn, that was good stuff.'"

"But, I mean, there's many things. You know, I'm sober, so I got to be careful with what stuff [I take] — although Ozempic seems great," he added.

"I think a lot of people are doing that, and I'm not opposed to anything like that. Whatever gets people healthy. But the working out, the cardio aspect of this is so good for my mental health and my sobriety," said Arnold, who has been sober for seven years.

Dave Bautista

Marvel actor Dave Bautista admitted in 2024 that he was "killing" himself to maintain his 75-pound weight loss.

"I started slimming down because I just got fat," he previously explained on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet" on YouTube in September.

"I got really big for a role, and it was uncomfortably big… I was around 315 pounds, and I put the weight on really fast… I packed it on with French fries and pancakes."

Bautista shared he gained weight for his role in the 2023 psychological horror film "Knock at the Cabin."

"Looking back at it, I probably overdid it. I was probably a little too big," Bautista added. "I put on an uncomfortable amount of weight, and it took me forever to shed it off."

The Marvel actor admitted the more he trimmed down, the better he felt.

"And I also noticed the more I trimmed down, the better I looked on camera and the better I looked next to other actors. … Even at this weight … at 6’4" [and] 240 pounds, next to your typical actor, I look like a gorilla, and it’s distracting."

He noted that his fans addressed concerns online about his dramatic weight loss.

"I’ll probably lose a few more pounds. I’m basically killing myself to be this trim. I mean, I am training hard," he remarked. "My calories are pretty restricted."

After the actor revealed he only eats 2,500 calories a day, Bautista shared his diet regimen that included intermittent fasting. He also doesn’t allow himself to eat three to four hours before he goes to bed.

