Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Jelly Roll urges lawmakers for stronger anti-fentanyl legislation; Meghan Markle skips ‘Suits’ reunion

Julia Roberts refuses to strip down for roles; Pete Davidson confesses being high at Aretha Franklin’s funeral

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
jelly roll split meghan markle

Jelly Roll urges lawmakers for stronger anti-fentanyl legislation; Meghan Markle skips ‘Suits’ reunion. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘PART OF THE PROBLEM’ - Jelly Roll gives powerful testimony to Congress on fentanyl. Continue reading here…

ROYAL NO-SHOW - Meghan Markle skips 'Suits' reunion as expert claims 'Hollywood has not been kind.' Continue reading here…

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts says she won't strip down for roles (Getty Images)

PRETTY WOMAN - Julia Roberts won't strip down for roles, celebrates 'G-rated career.' Continue reading here…

CELEBRITY CONFESSIONS - Pete Davidson admits to being high at Aretha Franklin's funeral. Continue reading here…

molly sims and taylor swift

Molly Sims approached Taylor Swift by hiding in bush with her kids. (Getty Images)

WHAT YOU MADE ME DO - Molly Sims approached Taylor Swift by hiding in bush with kids. Continue reading here…

PRISON TIME - '80s music icon Boy George shares the job he had behind bars. Continue reading here…

‘BEAT TO THE PUNCH’ - Bob Saget’s widow reveals his ‘Full House’ co-star was the first to visit his grave on the anniversary of his death. Continue reading here…

Miss Universe

Miss Universe admits to battling debilitating anxiety. (Camilo Freedman/picture alliance/Hector Vivas)

BEAUTY QUEEN STRUGGLES - Miss Universe admits to battling debilitating anxiety. Continue reading here…

SCAM LIKELY - Taylor Swift AI-generated ad dupes fans. Continue reading here…

PRESLEY LEGACY - Lisa Marie's true story told 1 year after her sudden death. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter 

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending