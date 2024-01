Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo wasn't the first person to visit the late actor's grave on the second anniversary of his death.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the "Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo" podcast host shared that Saget's "Full House" co-star, Lori Loughlin, beat her there.

"I went to visit him at the cemetery in the morning, and it was actually kind of a funny moment because I brought a few, like, small flowers. And right when I got there, there was a massive flower arrangement," Rizzo said. "I knew that it was from Lori Loughlin. I'm like, 'I bet that's from Lori.' And, sure enough, they were from Lori.

"She had beat me to the punch and got there before I did."

Rizzo said Loughlin's flower arrangement "dwarfed" her small bouquet of flowers.

"It was really nice to see that she'd been there too and we both left some flowers for Bob. It was nice that I got to spend that time with him," Kelly added.

Bob died Jan. 9, 2022, from blunt force trauma after an accidental fall in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. He was alone at the time of the accident.

On the anniversary of Saget's death, John Stamos hosted an Instagram live with some members of the "Full House" cast, honoring their late friend. Rizzo missed the livestream.

"My mom told me about it because she had watched it. She was on a plane coming to visit me, and my mom watched, and she's like, ‘Oh my God, it was so nice,’" Rizzo explained. "I felt so bad I missed it, but I saw the recap of it, and it was just so special that everyone's still sharing the love.

"I was only in his life six years, but some of these people, like John [Stamos] and all the ‘Full House’ cast, they've known him for 35 years. So, of course they're going to still be sharing all the Bob love."

Rizzo told Fox News Digital that after visiting Saget Tuesday, she did her best to field any well wishes or messages from fans, friends and family.

"I was just kind of fielding all the well wishes from so many friends and family members and even just strangers. Like I tried to get back to everybody and respond to almost all the comments and all the DMs and all the messages," she explained. "To be honest, it was pretty overwhelming that, two years later, people even remembered the date necessarily. That was surprising to me."

Kelly said seeing the outpouring of love for Saget two years after his death made her "so happy."

"He's just still so top of mind, and people still love him so much and are still paying their respects and sharing how much they love Bob," Rizzo explained.

On Tuesday, Rizzo uploaded a tribute to Saget on Instagram. The photo she chose to use was the last photo he sent her before his death.

"I know how much he loved the picture because that was just the night before he passed," Rizzo told Fox News Digital. "He had sent it to me. He sent me a bunch of pictures that he took, like in a series, and he's like, 'Will you put a little heart next to the one you like best, and I'll post that one?'"

Rizzo recalled telling Saget he looked "so handsome" in the photo. "It's such a wonderful picture."

That photo was Bob's final Instagram post.

Kelly explained that the grieving process "never ends," but it changes.

"It does get easier, of course, and it just evolves into something different. And, for me, I look at some people who lost a loved 10 years ago or 20 years ago, and they're still not in a good place, and it's still so hard for them," she explained. "Everyone's process is different. Everyone's reasons are different. But, for me, I think because I'm so at peace with it, because I didn't have any regrets. I didn't have any guilt. Everything was just all love, love, love."

Saget shared three daughters — Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer — with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. After tying the knot with Rizzo in 2018, Kelly became his daughters' stepmother. She told Fox News Digital she and Saget's daughters are constantly keeping his memory alive through stories and conversation.

"We just kind of stick together no matter what," Rizzo said of Saget's three girls.

Kelly shared that she had dinner with Saget's daughter Aubrey, her husband, Bob's nephew Adam and their close family friend, Jeff Ross.

"We're going to try to keep this tradition going as long as possible," Kelly explained. "I've been with Jeff the last three Jan. 9's in a row. Just being with his girls and talking to them as much as possible is so important."

Rizzo's new podcast, "Comfort Food," is welcoming all of Saget's close friends as guests. John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Rabbi Steve Leader and Jodie Sweetin will all be the guests in the month of January.

When it comes to Kelly's personal life, she is not in a rush to get out there and start dating again, but she is not opposed to the idea of marriage down the road.

"The nice thing is about my position is that I don't want kids. I've been married, so I'm not, like, maybe a typical woman in her early, mid-40s. I definitely would be open to it," Rizzo said of marriage. "It's something that I'd be open to, but the nice thing is, I'm not in any rush."