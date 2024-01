Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios made history when she won the Miss Universe competition. She was the first in her country to do so.

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild was the first runner-up and Miss Australia Moraya Wilson was the second runner-up. Eighty-four women competed for the crown in the 72nd edition of the competition, which took place in El Salvador on Nov. 18.

"In that moment, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness. It’s real? It’s real," the 23-year-old Palacios told Fox News Digital. "I can’t believe it. I told the girls, ‘This is not real.’ And they told me, ‘Yes, girl, you won.' … I thought of my mom and my family, Nicaragua, all the people in my country … and of course, all the work I did before I started the competition. … It was like a dream come true."

"And then I was like, ‘It’s time to work because [this] is a job for you. It’s a responsibility for all the little girls watching you right now,’" Palacios added.

The beauty queen, a communicologist, said she wants to use her platform to shine a spotlight on mental health. She described suffering from crippling anxiety.

"It’s not a secret that I have anxiety episodes," Palacios said, noting she began experiencing symptoms of anxiety at age 18.

"I couldn’t manage my emotions," she said. "I didn't want to get out of bed."

Palacios described how she faced bouts of crying and racing thoughts of her past and future that left her feeling weak throughout the day.

Other symptoms Palacios dealt with included shaking uncontrollably, shortness of breath and her face turning cold. She would even pull her acrylic nails. Anxiety was a weight, she said, that became "like a chain."

Thanks to the help of a therapist, Palacios has taken control of her life. She’s hoping to encourage others who may be struggling in silence to do the same.

"I feel a responsibility," said Palacios. "A lot of people feel the same. Maybe people [feel they] don’t have the money, don’t have the tools or the time [to get help]. I’m here to say it’s possible. … A lot of people don’t know they have the right to [address] their mental health, to go to a therapist, to get an appointment with a psychologist or to talk about it without fear or without feeling like people are going to laugh because you feel that way."

"So, I need to share my experience, my story," Palacios continued. "It’s important for people to connect with me, connect with my legacy, with what I do as Miss Universe. And not only as Miss Universe, because my reign is just one year. But my life depends on me."

Palacios has faced controversy since winning the crown in November. The initial "legitimate joy and pride" that Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s government expressed after Palacios’ victory quickly soured, turning into angry condemnation. It emerged that Palacios graduated from a college that was the center of 2018 protests against the regime. Photos on Facebook showed Palacios participating in one of the mass anti-government protests in 2018.

The protests were violently suppressed, and human rights officials say 355 people were killed by government forces. Ortega said the protests were an attempted coup with foreign backing that sought his overthrow. His opponents said Nicaraguans were protesting his increasingly oppressive rule and the seemingly endless urge to hold on to power.

Ordinary Nicaraguans — who are largely forbidden to protest or carry the national flag in marches — took advantage of the Miss Universe win as a rare opportunity to celebrate in the streets. Their use of the blue and white national flag, as opposed to Ortega’s red and black Sandinista banner, didn’t sit well with the government.

Palacios has not commented on the political situation in her country. She did express being proud to represent her homeland.

"It’s history," she said. "I’m the first to win Miss Universe. Now people know where is my country, where is Central America. The people can learn about our beautiful traditions, our incredible food. I love it. … I not only represent Nicaragua but Central America, too. I’m also representing all the Latin women."

Palacios secured her win when she confidently answered the question about which woman in whose shoes she would like to spend a year. She answered Mary Wollstonecraft, the 18th-century English writer and philosopher who was an advocate of women’s rights. Wollstonecraft is considered one of the forerunners of feminism.

As part of her reign, Palacios said she wants to work to close the salary gap between genders so that women can work in any area.

As part of raising awareness about mental health, Palacio also wants to share "the tools" that have helped her along the way.

Fitness, she noted, is part of her daily routine.

"I love to dance all the time," she said. "I dance and listen to music until I sweat enough that I have to take a shower. Honestly, I don’t exercise, but I hope to this year. I want to start a new workout routine because it helps me feel better. It helps me feel strong. But dancing is a part of my life. It makes me happy. … Sometimes I even like to do TikToks."

Palacios is aware that some critics may view Miss Universe as nothing more than a beauty contest. She welcomes the critics.

"Every single person can have their personal opinion," Palacios said. "And it’s true. Miss Universe is about dresses, it’s about health, it's about the catwalk, it’s about how you talk with millions of people watching you across the TV. But at the same, it’s a big responsibility. You’re a voice that represents change. … It’s time to change how people see beauty pageants because it’s not only about beauty, the outside beauty. It’s about the beauty we have inside, too. And the crown represents a service to the people, to be a voice, to create a change in our society."

As she embarks on her reign, Palacio is excited about what the future holds for her.

"I feel so grateful because many people want to learn about my story," she said. "And it’s funny, when little girls look up to you, they say, ‘I want to be just like you.’ I tell them, ‘No, I don’t want you to be like me. I want you to be a better version of me because you can do everything you want.’ You have control of your life. You can manage your history and change your future. And that’s what’s truly beautiful."