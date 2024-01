Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter plans to publish the book that the daughter of Elvis Presley was writing at the time of her death.

Riley Keough helped complete the book, which is to be released on Oct. 15. Lisa Marie died Jan. 12, 2023, at 54 from a small bowel obstruction, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

Her cause of death was listed as "natural" by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

"Born to an American myth and raised in the wilds of Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley was never truly understood … until now. Before her death in 2023, she’d been working on a raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir for years, recording countless hours of breathtakingly vulnerable tape, which has finally been put on the page by her daughter, Riley Keough," a description on the book's website reads.

"Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter," Keough said in a statement released Thursday by publisher Random House. "I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one. I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."

Keough will narrate the audiobook, which will feature "never-before-heard recollections" told by Lisa Marie, according to People magazine.

Lisa Marie is buried with her son and her father, Elvis, at Graceland, the family estate in Memphis, Tennessee. When Lisa Marie was 9 years old, her father died of a heart attack linked to his drug use at his Graceland mansion in 1977.

She is survived by her mother, Priscilla, and her daughters, Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Legal drama followed in the wake of Lisa Marie's death. Priscilla challenged an amendment allegedly made by Lisa Marie in 2016 that replaced her business manager and mother as beneficiaries with her oldest children, according to the Los Angeles Times. Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 , making Riley the sole beneficiary.

The family reached a settlement in May.

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing ," Priscilla's representatives told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Although the media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter. As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together."

Priscilla added, "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."

Lisa Marie spent her childhood as a "loner" after Elvis' death in 1977.

"I was kind of a loner, a melancholy and strange child," Lisa Marie told the Los Angeles Times in 2003. "I had a real self-destructive mode for a while. I never really fit into school. I didn't really have any direction."

Of her father’s extravagant doting on his only child, which included a mink coat and a diamond ring as an 8-year-old, and flying her to Idaho for 30 minutes to see snow, Lisa Marie once said, "I never thought that it was weird or unusual. I just knew he was crazy about me, and that was just him showing his love for me. He was just doing what was in his heart," according to the Washington Post.

Like her father before her, Lisa Marie struggled with drug addiction throughout her life.

She became addicted to opioids after the birth of her daughters in 2008 and wrote about the experience for the foreword of the 2019 book "The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain."

"I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters … when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain," she wrote. "It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them."

"Many more people are suffering silently, addicted to opioids and other substances. I am writing this in the hope that I can play a small part in focusing attention on this terrible crisis," she wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.